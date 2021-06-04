Pritzker details Phase 5 re-opening guidelines

The Illinois governor went into more detail about what the quickly-approaching June 11 state re-opening will look like.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has released more details about what the Phase 5 re-opening on June 11 will mean for Illinois citizens.

In a Friday, June 4 press release, the Pritzker administration says that all business and industry will be able to re-open in full capacity.

High-traffic places like businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues will be able to operate without capacity restrictions for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the state is removing outdoor mask requirements for schools, following CDC guidance.

The Pritzker administration says that it was able to release the restrictions due to several key COVID-19 metrics aligning, namely the less-than 2 percent virus positivity rate, more 50% of the population being fully vaccinated, and other key metrics in state hospitals.

Come June 11, fully-vaccinated people can resume normal activity without needing to wear a mask, except for where it is still required by remaining federal, state, or local guidelines, such a public transportation, congregated areas, daycares, and schools.

Officials still recommended that unvaccinated individuals continue normal mask-wearing.