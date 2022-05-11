Iowa men's wrestling schedule officially released, Michigan and Iowa State to visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa's season begins on November 13th against Cal Baptist. Home opponents include #3 Michigan, #5 Iowa State, #11 Nebraska and #13 Oklahoma State.

The University of Iowa men's wrestling team released its official schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The 2021 national champions finished third in 2022's national tournament, and the Hawkeyes look to get back to their winning ways in their first dual against Cal Baptist on Nov. 13 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

We are so excited to get started we jumped the gun on the opener! First dual and home opener is Nov. 13! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3Gh2hMBVZ7 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) September 27, 2022

Early season non-conference duals

Iowa will travel to West Point to wrestle Army on Nov. 17, before participating in the Arm Bar in the Armory in Albany, New York, where they'll face Sacred Heart and Buffalo on Nov. 18.

Three Hawkeyes, Tony Cassioppi, Jacob Warner and Real Woods, will also travel to Austin, Texas to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Hawkeyes will complete their non-conference slate with home duals against the #18 University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 26 and #5 Iowa State on Dec. 4, before traveling to for their final non-conference dual with Chattanooga on Dec. 10.

Coralville's Inaugural Solider Salute

Prior to conference duals, the Hawkeyes will host the inaugural Soldier Salute wrestling tournament, which will be held at Coralville's Xtream Arena. Co-headliners intending to send full squads include Army, Citadel and Virginia Military Institute. Also participating are wrestlers from Columbia University and the University of Wyoming.

The event will also feature wrestlers from Iowa's newly created women's wrestling team, who will compete against teams including Central Methodist University, Iowa Wesleyan University and William Penn University. The women's wrestling team will compete unattached, as their inaugural collegiate schedule will open in the 2023-24 season.

Conference season begins

Iowa opens Big Ten conference competition at home against Illinois on Friday, Jan. 6. They'll complete their conference home slate with duals against #20 Northwestern on Jan. 13, #11 Nebraska on Jan. 20 and #3 Michigan on Feb. 10.

Conference road duals are scheduled with #16 Purdue on Jan. 8, #7 Wisconsin on Jan. 22, #1 Penn State on Jan. 27 and #19 Minnesota on Feb. 3.

Iowa will also host Big 12 foe #13 Oklahoma State in their final dual of the season on Feb. 19.

Postseason competition

This season's Big Ten Championship tournament will take place at the University of Michigan on March 4-5.

The 2023 NCAA Championships will be held from March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.