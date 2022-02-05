Iowa women's wrestling adds Bettendorf state champ Ella Schmit

The three-time state champion becomes the Hawkeyes first in-state commit.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa women's wrestling added another big name to their roster after Bettendorf High School's Ella Schmit announced her decision via Instagram on Saturday, becoming the first in-state commit for the new program.

Schmit is a three-time state champion in girls wrestling. The senior finished her high school career with a perfect 16-0 record and 13 pins at 125 pounds.

She previously won two state titles at 106 pounds in Class 3A, where she also qualified for the Iowa boys state tournament, becoming one of four girls in Iowa wrestling history to qualify.

Over four years, Schmit earned a 70-18 record in matches against boys and girls.

It's a dream come true for the hometown standout who grew up going to Hawkeye wrestling meets.

When the University of Iowa announced the addition of women's wrestling as a sanctioned sport in September 2021, things couldn't have lined up any better for Schmit.

She joins the nation's No. 1 recruit Kylie Welker who was announced as the programs first-ever commit on Feb. 3.

Both athletes are well-decorated and will be coached by another pioneer in the sport, former Olympic bronze medalist Clarissa Chun.

Chun was in attendance at the 2022 Iowa girls wrestling championships when Schmit claimed her third title.

“It’s totally Iowa style in here,” said Chun, via HawkCentral. “These ladies are gritty and they scrap and they’re tough. I think they take pride in wrestling hard. It’s ingrained in the fabric of Iowa, and it shows here. I love it.”