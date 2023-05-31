The Davenport owner, management team release statement following collapse

One property manager told ABC News that they are working on refunding all deposits to tenants as quickly as possible.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The owner and property management team of the building that collapsed in downtown Davenport Sunday released a statement Wednesday afternoon, sending "thoughts and prayers" to those impacted by the disaster.

Tuesday, the City of Davenport fined owner Andrew Wold for not keeping the building safe and sanitary before the collapse. He must appear in court next Friday, June 9, to pay the $300 citation and $95 in court fees. The collapse has left over 50 people without a home, and five people still haven't been accounted for following the event.

ABC News' Alex Perez spoke with someone on the management team, who told them that they are working on refunding all deposits to tenants as quickly as possible.

Here is the full statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank the brave men and women of Davenport fire, Davenport police department, and all other first responders for their tireless efforts to ensure everyone's safety.

"We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event. We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants.

Andrew Wold, Owner

Sarah Tyler, Libby Mills & the entire property management team"

Demolition of the building is imminent, however, protestors are saying the destruction should wait until the five unaccounted-for people are found.