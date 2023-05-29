Who owns 'The Davenport?' Here's what we all know about the apartment building collapse

News 8 has not been able to confirm exactly how many people lived in the building that collapsed Sunday evening.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Crews will begin demolishing the apartment building called "The Davenport" at 324 Main St. any minute now, but questions about the collapse remain.

Who owns the building?

According to Scott County records, the building is owned by Davenport Hotel LLC, which links back to an individual named Andrew Wold. The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the building.

According to the Associated Press, a working phone number for Wold was not immediately available Sunday night and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Why did the building collapse?

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighborhood services, said at a news conference Sunday that work was being done on the building’s exterior at the time of the collapse.

Reports of bricks falling from the building earlier this week were part of that work and the building’s owner had a permit for the project, Oswald said.

Has anyone died?

No deaths have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

How many people were rescued?

Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said workers searched for survivors throughout the night and rescued one person from the six-story building — bringing the total number of people rescued by fire officials to eight. An additional 12 people were escorted out by fire crews when they first responded to the collapse on Sunday evening.

How many people lived there?

Where can residents get help?

Residents can directly contact either organization with the following information:

Red Cross | 1-800-REDCROSS.

Salvation Army | 100 Kirkwood Blvd | 563-324-4808 | Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday this week.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N Main St. in Davenport, is serving as a reunification point with the Red Cross and medics at the location to assist.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for residents at the Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI) at 1035 W Kimberly Rd. in Davenport. Those impacted can go there for information, shelter, meals, phone charging station access, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support.

Pets are welcome at CASI; residents must make sure they have a pet carrier, food and other necessary pet supplies if possible. Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to help, click/tap here for more information.

Where can donations be made/dropped off?

Those who would like to donate to those residents can make donations through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or the Salvation Army.

Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in the collection of donations for residents that have been displaced. Donations may be dropped off at 4001 North Brady Street.

Who all helped in the rescue?

Davenport mayor Mike Matson reported that 26 different emergency response teams and companies combined in the response effort.

The Cedar Rapids division of Iowa Task Force 1 arrived overnight Sunday and began additional rescue operations assisted by canine units. Some dogs specialize in live rescues, others are cadaver dogs. A total of six dogs have been on the scene.

