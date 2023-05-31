City fines Davenport building owner Andrew Wold $300 for failure to keep apartments safe

The City fined Wold for failing to maintain the building in a "safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition," citing the collapse on Sunday evening.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Andrew Wold, the owner of the apartment building at 324 Main Street that collapsed on Sunday, has been fined $300 and court fees for not keeping the building safe and sanitary.

The City of Davenport accuses Wold and his business Davenport Hotel LLC of not keeping the building in "safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition" on the date of the collapse.

The court document says the City is seeking $300 in relief plus court costs "in the amount of $95." Wold is also ordered "from committing any further violations of the city code provisions" in the citation.

Wold is ordered to appear in court on Friday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. to pay the fine.

As of Wednesday, there are still five people unaccounted for following the collapse. No deaths have been reported.