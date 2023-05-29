How you can help those displaced by the Davenport apartment building collapse

Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in the collection of donations for residents that have been displaced.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Red Cross and Salvation Army are taking donations for those impacted by the apartment collapse in downtown Davenport Sunday evening.

Where can donations be made/dropped off at?

Those who would like to donate to those residents can make donations through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or the Salvation Army.

Where can residents get help?

Residents can directly contact either organization with the following information:

Red Cross | 1-800-REDCROSS.

Salvation Army | 100 Kirkwood Blvd | 563-324-4808 | Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday this week.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N Main St. in Davenport, is serving as a reunification point with the Red Cross and medics at the location to assist.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for residents at the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) at 1035 W Kimberly Rd. in Davenport. Those impacted can go there for information, shelter, meals, phone charging station access, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support.

Pets are welcome at CASI; residents must make sure they have a pet carrier, food and other necessary pet supplies if possible. Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to help, click/tap here for more information.