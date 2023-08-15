Support still available for those displaced by building collapse in Davenport

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has been able to provide $3,500 to each affected household through its Disaster Recovery Fund.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It has been more than two months since the apartment building at 324 Main St. in Davenport collapsed — leaving many residents displaced and in need of support.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has been able to provide $3,500 to each affected household through its Disaster Recovery Fund, which was activated after the collapse and supported by donations.

According to an email from Joscelyn Rowe at the foundation, most people impacted by the collapse have accessed this support. However, the organization is still working to reach a few remaining families and individuals due to wrong or missing phone numbers.

“We are taking every measure we can to reach all affected households to get these funds in their hands and help them start over,” Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the foundation, said in a press release. “We are asking for the community’s help to do that.”

Funds are still available for those who lived at 324 Main St. and registered with the American Red Cross earlier in the summer. This includes the families of the three men who died in the collapse and there are no income restrictions to receive support.

Households already working with SAL Community Services’ Open Door, Humility Homes and Services, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, or The Salvation Army can contact their assigned outreach workers to receive the funds.

Households not working with any agency are asked to contact SAL Community Services’ Open Door at (563) 265-5500 and ask for Tammy Trice.

“Outreach workers from several local nonprofit agencies have connected with most eligible households to make sure they know they can access these resources," Thomspon said in the press release. "People have used funds for rent and deposit on new apartments, furniture, transportation, or even gift cards to use flexibly as they need to.”