Masonry work in the spotlight after Davenport building collapse

R3 Roofing & Exteriors says they've worked a lot on tuck-pointing and brick repair recently, especially in downtown Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ever since the Davenport building collapse in May, masonry work has been in demand. Many buildings in our area, including the one that collapsed, are over 100 years old.

"There was a lot of preventative care that could have gone on there," R3's Roofing & Exteriors Roofing Production Manager, Marco Rocha said. "Our masonry guys have been seeing a lot more work, especially in the downtown area."

Although simple solutions such as stuccoing or painting over brick are more cost-effective, R3 encourages everyone to reinforce their structures properly.

"A lot of these buildings, to avoid the large cost, they've just been band-aid over," Rocha said. "Masonry work is a high cost, however, it should be taken very seriously. Find one way or another to get it done, because when it comes down to it and it's too late, it's going to be pretty devastating."

"It's just sad that when something drastic like that happens, it's when people take action," Rocha said.

The company added they build some areas with cinder blocks instead of bricks to increase strength and longevity.