Criminal investigation was started following the Davenport collapse

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting to see whether Iowa criminal law was violated.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to help investigate the collapse at 324 Main St. in the days following the tragic event.

The DCI is working to assess "whether Iowa criminal law was violated with regard to the circumstances leading to the building collapse," said Ryan Kedley, special agent for DCI.

Kedley said there is no target for the investigation at this time while agents assess, "the circumstances as a whole."

The investigation is ongoing and Iowa DCI is working alongside the Davenport Fire Department, Davenport Police Department and the Scott County Attorney's Office.





