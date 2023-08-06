Gov. Reynolds: Residents, businesses impacted by collapse can now apply for federal assistance

The low-interest disaster loans are for homeowners, renters, business owners and most nonprofit organizations in the area that had damaged or destroyed property.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' request to provide assistance for residents and businesses impacted by the partial collapse of 324 Main Street.

The low-interest disaster loans are for homeowners, renters, business owners and most nonprofit organizations in Scott County whose property was damaged or destroyed in the disaster over Memorial Day weekend. Those in Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine counties can also apply if they were impacted.

Also, Reynolds' office announced that small businesses, agricultural co-ops and nonprofit organizations in those counties will be eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans.

Those who want to apply can do so online by clicking/tapping here. That link will also have more disaster assistance information and a printable application form. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

Another route to apply is by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or by email. Those who are hard of hearing or deaf can also dial 711 for assistance.