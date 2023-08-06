Did Andrew Wold appear in court Friday morning? Here's what we know

The City fined Wold for failing to maintain the building in a "safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition" on May 30.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Just a five-minute walk away from the partially collapsed building Friday morning, News 8 crews waited outside the Scott County Courthouse for Andrew Wold to appear.

The owner of The Davenport was supposed to appear in court to pay a $300 citation for his failure to keep the building clean for its residents, but he never showed — and neither did his lawyer.

Judge Catherine Cartee called Wold's lawyer Jack O'Brien and recorded the conversation for the record. Wold pleaded "no contest," however, the judge denied it.

Judge Cartee told Wold's lawyer that he must plead guilty or not guilty.

The next court date for Wold is next Monday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. But neither Wold nor his lawyer need to appear because they can withdraw his appearance and submit his plea in writing.

According to public court documents, the City of Davenport cited 19 violations of garbage overflowing from the dumpster back in March. These violations are from June 2022 to March 2023.

Wold was asked to appear in court on March 24, but did not show up, so the case moved to default judgment on March 27. Wold was asked to pay $4,500 plus court costs and remedy all violations by March 31.

Records indicate Wold has not paid the fine yet. News 8 reached out to the city of Davenport for comment.

