'Nothing that a whole lot of cardboard can’t fix' | Local theatres to host donation-drive show for Davenport apartment collapse victims

Haus of Ruckus will perform 'Funkyology' at the Black Box Theatre after the original space was impacted by the building collapse. Entry fees will be donations only.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Black Box Theatre in Moline will have a donations-only show on Sunday, June 11 at 7:34 p.m. The production team Haus of Ruckus will perform an acoustic version of their latest play, "Funkyology."

The team has been in rehearsals to perform the show at The Mockingbird on Main before the partial building collapse at 324 Main St. in Davenport forced the theater to close its doors.

All proceeds from the show will go to those affected by the tragedy.

“We are performing an acoustic version of our latest play 'Funkyology'. Our set, props, costumes, and puppets were all lost, but that’s nothing that a whole lot of cardboard can’t fix. While we lost one production many others lost their homes and livelihoods. Donations will go to those affected by the collapse. Come see this unplugged version of the latest Johnny Fungus adventure. An Indiana Jones ‘esque’ romp through the lost city of New Jersey, with puppets, live music, Aliens and jabs at the history channel. It’s all at the Black Box Theatre June 11 at 7:34, doors open at 6:59. Donation only! Proceeds go to those affected,” said Tee Green, a Haus of Ruckus founder.

“The Black Box is happy to help in this small way,” said Lora Adams, a Black Box Theatre co-founder. “We will have just closed ‘Hello Dolly’ and with some minor adjustments, Haus of Ruckus will take over the stage for ‘Funkyology,'” said Adams.

The cast includes: Tee Green, Calvin Vo, Keenen Wilson, Max Robnett, Sarah Goodall, David Weaver, Isaac Smith, Jo E Vasquez and Race Bakeris.