City provides explanation behind 911 call from day before Davenport collapse, says it's still investigating

The 911 call and the call for service report showed the Davenport Fire Department had cleared the scene in less than four minutes on May 27.

Over the weekend, the City of Davenport provided an explanation behind the 911 call made the day before 324 Main Street partially collapsed, displacing many residents and leaving three men dead.

An email sent from Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott says the responding firefighters on May 27 "observed active work occurring and external shoring was in place and observable."

Ott goes on to say that inspectors with the Development and Neighborhood Services Department arrived on the scene "later that day" and "determined that the work appeared to be progressing in accordance with the plans and specifications previously submitted by a professional engineer."

"They observed that the external shoring was in place with no observable signs of difficulty or bowing in the external shoring," Ott's email says. "Once inspectors left, work continued on the building on May 27 and throughout the day on Sunday, May 28."

Ott did not say exactly what time the professional engineer nor inspectors were at the building but did note that more than 24 hours passed between the time of these site visits and the collapse.

Ott also said, "The matter remains under investigation."

What did we learn about the 911 call?

News 8 obtained the 911 call audio and the call for service report from the incident on Friday, June 2. The call came into the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 2:46 p.m. on May 27.

The caller said one of his workers was cleaning the area near the parking lot on the southwest corner of the building and noticed the exterior wall wasn't "looking good."

Working crews were also at the building working on repairs.

"My guy said he looked at it and there's actually someone working right now," the caller said. "And they're trying to figure out what's going on with it. Just in case, I'd rather have someone stop and look at it."

The call log shows what the Davenport Fire Department did in response. The unit was dispatched at 2:48 p.m., just two minutes after the initial call. The unit arrived on the scene at 2:51 p.m. and cleared out by 2:55 p.m.