Demolition is set to begin Monday for the partially collapsed building in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport says it will begin demolition on the partially collapsed apartment building Monday, June 12. The building located at 324 Main Street partially collapsed in late May and since then the City of Davenport says it has been working with structural engineers, regulatory authorities, and a contracting company to find the best way to demolish the building. The demolition is expected to take several weeks.

"This has been a thorough planning process that has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties," the city released in a statement. "Part of the preparation included inspections of nearby structures to determine their vulnerability". Because of this, the City ordered the vacation of the remaining occupied apartments at 400 and 410 North Main Street.

The partially collapsed apartment at 324 Main Street in Davenport has drawn national attention to its structural integrity issues before the tragedy, but for years, former tenants have tried drawing attention to poor living conditions.

"At first it seemed like a good place to live, but you quickly realized that it was just really bad," former resident Mia Lugo said.

Lugo moved into the building in October 2022 but broke her lease, leaving early in January 2023.

"People peed in the elevators pretty frequently so it stunk pretty bad," she said. "I lived on the 5th floor, so I took five flights of stairs up. People's dogs would go to the bathroom all over the place, and nobody would clean it up no matter how many times you'd ask them to clean it up."

Though many questions remain unanswered it is clear that these folks need help. GoFundMe sent News 8 a verified list of fundraisers you can support during this time.

"On May 28, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa an apartment complex partially collapsed, taking the life of Branden Colvin Sr. The family is overwhelmed by the love and support received by not only family and friends but the entire community. If you would like to assist with the funeral expenses and the continued support of his children this will be the only Go Fund Me as authorized by his family.

"Once again, we appreciate all the love and support received thus far.

"Ashley Christian (Neely) - Sister of Branden Colvin Sr."

"My very best friend and her wonderful husband started a theatre that they built on their own, with no donation and from their own bare hands and hearts. Not to mention during Covid! That theatre was recently affected by a building collapse. In short, it will be demolished. They are two of the most hardworking. Loving. Giving. Wonderful people.

"A young couple chasing a dream. I am starting this (without their knowledge because I know them both and they work for everything they have) because I think that with what the world has handed them, they need just a little handed back. Please consider donating if you are able to give them a start."

"Over Memorial Day weekend, a Davenport apartment complex collapsed while our classmate and friend, Madelaine, was out on a run. The rest of the building has to be demolished now, and Madelaine has lost everything but the clothes she was wearing that day. Unfortunately, she is not from the Midwest, either, and doesn't have family here. Madelaine is a graduate student at St. Ambrose University obtaining her Masters in Speech-Language Pathology and has 8 weeks left of the semester.

"Please consider donating so that Madelaine can get back on her feet and finish her semester strong! We want her to be able to purchase some things that were lost in the collapse, and finish out the last 2 months of school strong!

"We appreciate it!

"SAU MSLP Class of 2024"

"My longtime friend Bruce Diamond lived on the sixth floor of the Davenport, Iowa apartment building that collapsed Sunday, the same building you've seen on all the news channels. He lost everything in the collapse, including his medicine, his computer, and all sorts of personal items, and he needs your help. He needs to find a new place to live, purchase new clothing, new medicine, etc. The funds from this GoFundMe will go directly to him. Bruce has always supported friends in need, and this time I hope you'll help him."

"My brother, Logan, and his sweet girlfriend, Meranda, lost all of their belongings this weekend when their apartment building collapsed. Fortunately, they were not inside when it happened, but to help them get back on their feet until they find housing, my sister, brother, and I are trying to help him out. Any help is appreciated!"



"My name is Elizabeth Pruitt and I was affected by the apartment collapse disaster in Davenport, IA. This was my first apartment after graduating from the University of Missouri. I moved in on Saturday, the day before it happened. Physically, I’m fine. I was out getting groceries when it happened. However, my cat was trapped inside.

"As of May 28 at 7:40 p.m., demolition is set to begin tomorrow morning and I will lose everything I own, including my cat. All of my very personal items - things I brought back from my study abroad trip to Europe in January, posters I bought at the Van Gogh Experience in Memphis, my camera with pictures of my friends before they graduated, and my hard drive with all of my work and photos on it and so much more - is gone starting tomorrow.

"I moved in from Southwest Missouri and couldn’t get renters insurance until tomorrow with it being a holiday. I have lost everything and currently don’t have anywhere to go. I’m in a hotel and I’m safe but now have to find housing and try to replace everything I’ve lost. Thank you for your help in this, even though no one has to help."

"Hi, my name is Liz (LROD). My partner, Broc, lost everything he owned when his apartment building collapsed in downtown Davenport, IA on Sunday, May 28, 2023. News reports say that the cause of the collapse is still unknown, but there were numerous reports of issues with the building prior to the collapse. This has left all of its residents houseless and lost, needing to start over. The building is being demolished starting today, Monday, May 29, 2023, just one day after the collapse. Leaving Broc and the other residents with nothing.

"He will need assistance replacing what can be replaced including clothes, toiletries, furniture, household items, etc."

"Hello, I'm Vanessa, a producer at a news station in Moline, Illinois.

"My friend and coworker Linnea lost all of her belongings in an apartment collapse in Davenport, Iowa. The funds raised will help her buy clothes, basic necessities, and will allow her to regain her footing. Thank you so much for your contribution."