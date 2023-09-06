Insurance company denies rental insurance claim for resident of collapsed building because, 'It's on the building owner'

According to resident Linnea Hoover, her insurance company won't cover anything and is denying her claim.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One resident of the collapsed Davenport apartment building says her insurance company is denying her rental insurance claim because the collapse is "on the building owner."

Former WQAD photojournalist Linnea Hoover was inside the building taking a nap when it collapsed. She says she contacted her insurance company the night the tragedy happened.

"You contact your insurance company because they can help reimburse you for when something like this happens, or that's what should happen," Hoover said.

GEICO told her they won't honor her rental coverage, which only covers $5,000 of personal expenses.

"We're not helping you with hotel, we're not helping you with clothing, we're not helping you with anything, and we're denying your claim because it's on the building owner," Hoover said.

This information is hard for her to comprehend.

"At this point, I'm basically like, what's insurance for," Hoover expressed. "Like, why do you purchase expensive insurance, especially as a renter, when something like this happens, and they're not going to do anything? I just don't understand it."

Hoover has taken her claim to the Iowa Insurance Division which will evaluate her insurance contract and determine if the decision and process made by GEICO is correct.

"If the insurance company made a mistake we will re-engage them on that error," said Iowa Insurance Division Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jared Kirby. "However, if they're accurate, we would share with the consumer 'Hey, look at this section of your insurance policy, here's what it specifically says.'"