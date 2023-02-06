911 call made on Saturday warned of impending Davenport building collapse

The caller said one of his workers noticed the exterior wall wasn't "looking good" Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A call made on Saturday, May 27 warned first responders of the impending collapse at 324 Main Street, but the Davenport Fire Department cleared the scene in less than four minutes.

On Friday, News 8 obtained the 911 call audio and the call for service report from the incident. The call came into the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 2:46 p.m.

The caller said one of his workers was cleaning the area near the parking lot on the southwest corner of the building and noticed the exterior wall wasn't "looking good."

Working crews were also at the building working on repairs.

"My guy said he looked at it and there's actually someone working right now," the caller said. "And they're trying to figure out what's going on with it. Just in case, I'd rather have someone stop and look at it."

The call log shows what the Davenport Fire Department did in response. The unit was dispatched at 2:48 p.m., just two minutes after the initial call. The unit arrived on the scene at 2:51 p.m. and cleared out by 2:55 p.m.

In total, the Davenport Fire Department was at the scene for less than four minutes the day before the collapse.

News 8 has reached out to the City of Davenport for comment and are waiting for a response.

On Friday, Chief Mike Carlson told the media of the department's efforts following the collapse, including speaking with those who responded to the Surfside Condo collapse in 2021.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.