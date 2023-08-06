Downtown Davenport Partnership allocating $100K for businesses impacted by collapse

Grant applications are available for business owners now. Submissions are due by Friday, June 16.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Businesses impacted by the collapse at 324 Main Street can apply for grant assistance thanks to the help of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, which is allocating $100,000 for the cause.

An announcement from DDP on Thursday says the organization has also partnered with the Quad Cities Chamber and the Quad Cities Community Foundation to accept donations from businesses and individuals through the newly-established Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund. Money donated will go directly to impacted businesses.

Donations can be made by clicking/tapping this link. They're being accepted until June 30.

Here are the qualifications a business must meet to qualify for the funds:

Received official notice to vacate by the City of Davenport.

Reopen their business within the downtown Davenport Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District (SSMID).

Grant funding benefits and process:

DDP funds can be utilized for losses including equipment, product, revenue, incurred cost and wages.

Grant awards will range from $1,500 to an estimated maximum of $15,000 and will be evaluated by a special Task Force of DDP Board Members.

Recommend final award amounts based on economic impact and funding availability.

Additional funds raised via the Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund may be released through a second distribution cycle if necessary.

Grant applications for business owners are available by clicking/tapping this link. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on June 16. Initial distribution of the funds is anticipated to start no later than June 30.