Fire at Rockton manufacturing plant is contained; evacuation order remains in effect

The fire started around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at Chemtools Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois - about 130 miles northeast of the Quad Cities.

BREAKING - WATCH LIVE: Authorities hold a news conference on the third day of the Chemtool fire burning in Rockton. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

ROCKTON, Ill. — The evacuation order remains in effect for residents surrounding the fire at a Rockton, Illinois manufacturing plant.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at Chemtools Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois - about 130 miles northeast of the Quad Cities.

An emergency evacuation was ordered for residents living in the area. It was advised that people wear masks in the impacted area, which was determined to be about a two-mile radius. Mask-wearing was suggested to prevent the inhalation of soot.

About 1,000 people have been impacted by the evacuation order, according to Rockton's planning and development administrator. Rockton Fire officials are asking for patience as they continue to work on the fire.

"This is going to be a long process of getting deep inside of this building that has been destroyed by fire," says Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, "Moving materials around so the firefighting crews can do proper extinguishment and proper containment."

He adds there may be flare-ups as crews move materials around, but the hazardous materials are contained and no toxins have been released into the waterways, including the Rock River.