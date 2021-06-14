Industrial fire at manufacturing plant in north-central Illinois prompts evacuation

The evacuation is ranked as severe, with the threat posing 'significant threat to life or property.'

ROCKTON, Ill. — A fire at a chemical manufacturing plant in north-central Illinois has prompted a mandatory evacuation, according to a statement from the Rockton Police Department.

The industrial fire broke out Monday at Chemtool Incoroprated in Rockton, which is located about 130 miles northeast of the Quad Cities. It's east of Interstate 90 and just south of Beloit, Wisconsin.

The evacuation was set in effect for people in a one-mile radius of Prairie Hill Road. The alert was listed as urgent and severe, indicating that people south of Chemtool needed to evacuate within an hour and that the threat posed a "significant threat to life or property."

Michael Hunter, a resident who lives in Rockton, said he and his wife took their puppy and evacuated because black foam and ash was falling into their yard.

Hunter told News 8 that they heard booms coming from the plant for around two hours.

The drawn below is the area where residents were asked to evacuate from.

Those within the evacuation zone map, please head to the Rockton middle school. Posted by Village of Rockton on Monday, June 14, 2021

A News 8 viewer said some of her family decided to self-evacuate "because they can smell and taste it" in the Rockford, Illinois area.

Police said area fire departments were at the scene.

According to a report by WREX, the call came in shortly after 7 a.m., Monday, June 14. Heavy, dark smoke could be seen for miles.

Chemtool manufactures lubricating greases including lithium and polyurea, according to the business website. This plant is located on Prairie Hill Road.