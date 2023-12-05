GOP candidate Ramaswamy set to speak in Quad Cities Thursday evening

The candidate will be at Scott County Republican Party's Pints and Politics event.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached is from May.

With the 2024 election approaching, presidential candidates are on the campaign trail. Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will speak tonight at Scott County Republican Party's monthly Pints and Politics event. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Thunder Bay Grille in Davenport.

Iowa state representatives Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) and Mike Vondran (R-Davenport) will also attend the event. RSVPs are required and more information can be found on Scott County Republicans' website.

Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur who founded Roivant Sciences in 2014. He is one of a few GOP candidates who have stopped in the Quad Cities. Back in May, GOP candidate Nikki Haley visited Davenport to meet with voters. Candidate Perry Johnson spoke at the April Pints and Politics event as well.

As for the other candidates, former President Trump is in the lead for the Republican primaries with Florida's governor Ron DeSantis in second, according to national poll data from FiveThirtyEight.

Here's how the Republican candidates are ranking nationwide as of Thursday:

Trump: 53.4%

DeSantis: 21.4%

Pence: 5.5%

Haley: 4.2%

Ramaswamy: 2.8%

Scott: 2.8%

Hutchinson: 0.9%

In Iowa, Trump remains in the lead at 51% and DeSantis in second at 19% based on data collected Jun. 10-12. Scott and Pence are in the top four as well at 9% and 6% respectively.