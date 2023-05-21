Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley makes stop in Davenport

The election is still 19 months away, but voters are already paying attention as Haley makes her 22nd campaign stop in Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On the heals of Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson speaking in Davenport on May 18, one of his opponents, Nikki Hailey, is also making her stop along the river a day later.

The former South Carolina ambassador and United Nations ambassador under former President Trump, is full steam ahead with her presidential campaign even though the Republican National Convention doesn't take place until July of next year.

Hailey touched on America finding common ground on hot button issues such as abortion and education.

"These are new problems, we need new solutions," Hailey said. "It's time for us to leave the baggage and negativity behind."

The crowd was mixed with intense political followers, as well as those dipping their toes in the water.

Floyd Marx is the former. "I have attended every caucus since 1980," the Bryant, Iowa resident said. "She's got a shot to win, anybody does, and she's got capabilities," he added.

With voters intrigued this early, candidates are jostling to stay relevant.

"If you're not necessarily talked about, you're somewhat forgotten," said Washington, Iowa resident Mark Krover. Nikki Hailey is certainly staying active in Iowa as this was her 22nd campaign appearance in the state since announcing her bid in February.

Those in attendance believe Hailey can stand up to the other candidates in the GOP field.

"She's got fire in her," Marx said. "It's hard to stand up against Trump, but she's got the fire, she's worked with him."