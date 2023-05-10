Nikki Haley hosting town hall in Davenport on May 19

The presidential candidate is making a stop in the Quad Cities at Dahl Old Car Home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As other presidential candidates and hopefuls head to Des Moines and western Iowa this weekend, Republican Nikki Haley is making a stop in Davenport next weekend to meet and greet with Quad Cities voters.

The town hall will be at Dahl Old Car Home, 5215 Grand Ave., at noon on May 19. It's a free event, and spots can be reserved by clicking/tapping here.

As of Friday, May 12, Haley is still considered a "major" GOP candidate by FiveThirtyEight, an ABC website that focuses on opinion poll analysis. The other top contenders are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here's where the candidates are ranking as of Friday:

Trump: 52.1%

DeSantis: 22.5%

Pence: 5.6%

Haley: 3.9%

Ramaswamy: 3.4%

On the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, Haley is polling at 6%, Trump at 44% and DeSantis at 26%. That's according to data from American Greatness between May 9-11. FiveEightyThree's data for Illinois is from 2022.