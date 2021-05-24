Former Davenport Alderman Kerri Tompkins announced as nominee for Scott County Auditor

The candidate for the successor to former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz was announced in a press release on Monday, May 24.

A statement from Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck announced the appointment of Kerri Tompkins, a former Davenport alderman, as the candidate for the position of County Auditor. The announcement came at around 5 p.m. on May 25, a day before the Tuesday, May 25 Special Board Meeting.