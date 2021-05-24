Former Davenport Alderman Kerri Tompkins announced as nominee for Scott County Auditor

The candidate for the successor to former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz was announced in a press release on Monday, May 24.
A statement from Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck announced the appointment of Kerri Tompkins, a former Davenport alderman, as the candidate for the position of County Auditor. The announcement came at around 5 p.m. on May 25, a day before the Tuesday, May 25 Special Board Meeting.
Beck provides Tompkins's resume and an abbreviated list of qualifications that lead to her being chosen for candidacy, including:
- Professional Business Manager
- Knowledgeable with accounting principles
- Brings an outside fresh perspective
- Supports initiatives to increase awareness of local racial inequities
- 6 years’ experience on Davenport City Council – non-partisan council
- Served as Mayor Pro Tempore, Chair of Finance and Vice-Chair of Public Safety with Davenport City Council
- Over 20 years of management experience
- Masters of Social Work degree in Administration
- Knowledgeable of the bond rating process
- Financial, payroll and human resource experience
- Reputation of being fair and non-partisan
- Firsthand knowledge with elections having been a candidate
- Experience in following codes/regulations for accreditation and funding purposes. Will continue practice in following state code/law.
- Resident of Scott County for 42 years
- Is known within the Davenport/Scott County area