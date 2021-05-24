x
Former Davenport Alderman Kerri Tompkins announced as nominee for Scott County Auditor

Tompkins was named and backed as the candidate by Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck the day before the Special Board Meeting vote.

The candidate for the successor to former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz was announced in a press release on Monday, May 24.

A statement from Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck announced the appointment of Kerri Tompkins, a former Davenport alderman, as the candidate for the position of County Auditor. The announcement came at around 5 p.m. on May 25, a day before the Tuesday, May 25 Special Board Meeting.

Beck provides Tompkins's resume and an abbreviated list of qualifications that lead to her being chosen for candidacy, including:

  • Professional Business Manager 
  • Knowledgeable with accounting principles 
  • Brings an outside fresh perspective 
  • Supports initiatives to increase awareness of local racial inequities 
  • 6 years’ experience on Davenport City Council – non-partisan council 
  • Served as Mayor Pro Tempore, Chair of Finance and Vice-Chair of Public Safety with Davenport City Council 
  • Over 20 years of management experience 
  • Masters of Social Work degree in Administration 
  • Knowledgeable of the bond rating process 
  • Financial, payroll and human resource experience 
  • Reputation of being fair and non-partisan 
  • Firsthand knowledge with elections having been a candidate 
  • Experience in following codes/regulations for accreditation and funding purposes. Will continue practice in following state code/law. 
  • Resident of Scott County for 42 years
  • Is known within the Davenport/Scott County area

Previously, Scott County Democrats expressed their desire to force a special election into the Scott County Auditor position replacement, objecting to GOP Board members' decision to appoint an nominee rather than fill the position through election.

