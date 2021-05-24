RICO Sheriff's Department Captain Darren Hart announces campaign for sheriff

The almost-30-year law enforcement worker says that building the relationship between officials and the community is key to his campaign.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A local law enforcement official has announced his campaign for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff a few days after Sheriff Bustos announced he would not be seeking re-election next year.

Darren Hart, a Captain with the RICO Sheriff's Department, announced his candidacy for the seat in an event at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Monday, May 24.

Captain Hart is a Hampton, IL native that has worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years.