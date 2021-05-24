RICO Sheriff's Department Captain Darren Hart announces campaign for sheriff

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A local law enforcement official has announced his campaign for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff a few days after Sheriff Bustos announced he would not be seeking re-election next year.
Darren Hart, a Captain with the RICO Sheriff's Department, announced his candidacy for the seat in an event at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Monday, May 24.
The seat will be open for the the 2022 election after Sheriff Gerry Busto announced of Friday the 21st that he would not be running for re-election.
Captain Hart is a Hampton, IL native that has worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years.
Captain Hart says that the to priority of his platform is building relationships between law enforcement workers and the community