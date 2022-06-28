Illinois Primary: What is a state central committee, what does it do?

It's a group of governmental positions that voters may not be familiar with despite their seats being on the Illinois primary ballot.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois voters will be making decisions on State Central Committee positions during the June 28 primary but may not know what that role entails.

Here's what you should to know to vote.

What does a State Central Committee member do?

A state central committee is essentially the leader of a political party at the state level, and both the Republican and Democratic parties have them.

Committee members serve four-year terms and have responsibilities like recruiting candidates to run for office and helping them get elected, according to Illinois law.

The committee itself maintains party headquarters, conducts state-level election campaigns for the respective National Convention and generally assists candidates and party organization.

How are members elected?

In the Democratic Party, members are voted on during the primary election. In the Republican Party, members are elected by the precinct committeemen during county conventions.