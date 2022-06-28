Meet the candidates in the 2022 Illinois secretary of state race

Jesse White is not seeking reelection this year, and two Republicans and four Democrats are vying for the position.

MOLINE, Ill. — Midterms are just around the corner, and Illinoisans will head to the polls on June 28 to cast their votes in the state's 2022 primary election.

Among the top races on the Illinois primary ballot is for secretary of state. According to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, the role manages the state database of drivers, registered vehicles, corporations and more; maintains the official state records and historical documents; and oversees the state's network of libraries.

Current Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White won't be seeking reelection, so his seat is up for grabs. Four Democrats and two Republicans are running for the position. One Democrat and one Republican will move onto the November ballot.

Here are the candidates on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots:

Democratic Candidates

Lifelong Chicagoan Alexi Giannoulias is the CEO and founder of start-up investment company Annoula Ventures and currently serves on the board of directors for Feed Chicago, One Million Degrees, the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center and the Chicago Public Library, according to his campaign website. He earned a degree in economics from Boston University and a law degree from Tulane University's School of Law.

He was the youngest state treasurer in the nation when he was elected to serve from 2007 to 2011 in Illinois, according to his website. He also served on the board of directors of the Community Banker's Association, as vice president of Broadway Bank in Chicago and on the board of directors of the Chicago Area Runners Association.

David H. Moore has represented Chicago's 17th ward since 2015 on the Chicago City Council, and he sits on nine council committees, according to his campaign website. He graduated with a dual major in accounting and operations management from Western Illinois University and earned his master's degree in government students from Loyola University.

Moore has worked as an accountant with Chicago's Department of Aviation and the Chicago Housing Authority and served as assistant to the commissioner of the Cook County Board of Review.

Granite City-native Anna M. Valencia has served as the city clerk of Chicago since 2017, according to her campaign website. She is a graduate of international studies from the University of Illinois. Prior to working as city clerk, she worked as director of legislative counsel and government affairs in the Chicago Mayor's Office and on election campaigns for U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Gary Peters (D-Michigan) as well as U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois).

Born in Chicago but raised in Joliet, Illinois, Sidney Moore has owned and served as CEO for a variety of businesses and charities, according to his campaign website. He is a graduate of Joliet Central High School, where he was a point guard for the Joliet Central Steelman. He received an associate degree from Malcolm X College and a bachelor's degree in social work from Governor State.

Republican Candidates

Bloomington-native Dan Brady has served the state's 105th district in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2001, according to the Illinois General Assembly. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer, and he is a partner at the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman. He served as the McLean County coroner from 1992 to 2000. He received an associate degree from Southern Illinois University and bachelor's degree in elected students at St. Ambrose University. In 2003, he joined the Illinois House Republican Leadership team, and he was named deputy minority leader in 2017.

John C. Milhiser is a former state and federal prosecutor, according to his campaign website. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law. Milhiser served as a prosecutor in the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office for 16 years and as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois from 2018 to 2021.