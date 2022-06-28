Illinois Primary: 7 GOP candidates compete for Sen. Duckworth's seat in Congress

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot, but there are seven Republicans competing to face her in November.

MOLINE, Ill. — Midterms are just around the corner, and Illinoisans will head to the polls June 28 to cast their votes in the state's 2022 primary election.

Among the top races on the primary ballot is for U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's seat in Congress. Duckworth (D-Illinois) represented Illinois' 8th Congressional District for two terms before being elected to the Senate in 2017. She now approaches the end of her first term.

Duckworth attended the University of Hawaii for undergrad, earned a master's degree in international affairs from George Washington University and pursued a Ph.D. in political science at Northern Illinois University, according to her website. She is a veteran, having served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2014; a Purple Heart recipient; and former Assitant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

While Duckworth is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, seven Republicans are competing to face her on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Casey Chlebek was born and raised in a small Polish town. He immigrated to the U.S. shortly after graduating high school and enrolled at one of Chicago's community colleges, according to his campaign website. He later transferred and got an engineering degree in computer science.

For the last 20 years, he's worked in information technologies for Aldens, Zenith Radio Corporation and the Northern Trust Bank. Chlebek has also been a leader and member of various civic and Polish-American organizations, such as the Polish American Leadership-Political Action Committee, the Polish American Congress-Illinois Division, the Joseph Conrad Yacht Club and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

Peggy Hubbard is a native of St. Louis, according to her campaign website. She is a U.S. Navy veteran, former court officer with the St. Louis County Police Department and retired Internal Revenue Service analyst of 15 years.

Robert "Bobby" Piton, according to his campaign website, was born in Chicago, raised in Norridge and currently lives in Geneva. He is the son of Polish immigrants and the first of 10 children born in the U.S.

Piton received a bachelor's degree in finance from DePaul University and his master's degree in management, strategy and organization design from Northwestern University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is currently a portfolio manager with PreActive Investment and has previously worked for the Rothschild Investment Corporation, U.B.S. O'Connor, the New Millennium Hedge Fund and Kovitz Investment Group.

Chicago-native Jimmy Lee Tillman II, according to his campaign website, is an author, historian and producer for the Jimmy Lee Underground Radio Network. He is a graduate of Central State University in Ohio and the son of musician and educator Dr. Jimmy Tillman and former Chicago City Council member Dorothy Wright Tillman. He founded the Martin Luther King Republicans in 2008 and has been active with the America First Policy Institute and Black Voices for Trump.

The Rev. Anthony W. Williams is an activist in Chicago, ABC7 Chicago reported. Williams, who lost his son in a shooting, walked in 2021 through several cities to Washington, D.C. to call on President Joe Biden to address gun violence. He also led a push in Illinois for violence to be viewed as a public health crisis.

Kathy Salvi is a personal injury lawyer in Waukegan, according to her law firm's website. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a Juris Doctorate from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. Salvi has served as a judicial clerk in the Second Appellate District of Illinois and as an assistant public defender with the Lake County Public Defender's Office. She is married to former Illinois State Rep. Al Salvi.