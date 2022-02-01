Knox Co. residents, there's a small mistake on your new voter ID card

All information on the new ID cards is correct except for a portion at the bottom. The error shouldn't affect you unless you plan to be an election judge.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Knox County residents should be receiving their new voter identification cards in the mail starting Friday, April 1, but an office error caused a small mistake on each of them, County Clerk and Recorder Scott Erickson said in a news release.

Voter cards were issued following recent redistricting in Illinois, which may have caused a change in voting districts for some residents, according to the clerk's office. The cards will show each voter's voting district beginning in the 2022 General Primary election, which takes place on June 28.

All information on the new cards is correct with the exception of the election judge recruitment portion at the bottom, Erickson said. In that section, the cards say Washington County instead of Knox.

"The address and signature portion of the Election Judge section are fine, the vendor just forgot to change their template to reference Knox County," Erickson said. "All of the voter information is correct, and there will be no issues with cards when it comes to voting."

The error should not impact voters. Those interested in serving as Knox County election judges will need to take further action.

"(Prospective judges) are welcome to sign and return the bottom portion of the form to my office, and we will get them on our list," Erickson said.

The forms should be returned to the following address: Knox County Courthouse, 200 South Cherry St., Galesburg, IL 61401.

According to the release, the Knox County Clerk's Office handles all voting operations in the county with the exception of within the City of Galesburg, which has its own election commission.