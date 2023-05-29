Demolition imminent for collapsed apartment building

Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The downtown Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday evening has been deemed unsafe and is now set for demolition, according to a release from the City of Davenport.

On Monday morning around 9:45, the Davenport Fire Department transitioned to a recovery operation and turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department.

The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the building. The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site Monday afternoon and demolition is expected to commence on Tuesday morning.

Residents will also not be allowed back in the building, due to the unstable condition of the property.

Residents are receiving assistance through the Red Cross and Salvation Army. An overnight shelter was set up at CASI, the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. in Davenport.

The department is working with the Red Cross to make sure all residents are accounted for, as they have received conflicting information throughout the night.

"I have no known individuals (who) are trapped in that facility," Carlsten said Monday morning.

The Cedar Rapids division of Iowa Task Force 1 arrived overnight Sunday and began additional rescue operations assisted by canine units. Some dogs specialize in live rescues, others are cadaver dogs. A total of six dogs have been on scene for multiple shifts.

"The canine dogs have actually worked throughout the incident, throughout the night, and we do not have any confirmed hits with the canine dogs," Carlsten said.

Seven individuals were rescued by Davenport fire and police officers from the other parts of the building, with 12 able to be escorted out from multiple floors of the building.