Davenport Red Cross Shelter moving to new location

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The American Red Cross shelter providing assistance to those affected by the Sunday Davenport partial building collapse is moving to 1111 W. Kimberly Road.

The entrance to the shelter is located on the Marquette Street side of the building. Beginning on Wednesday at noon, those affected by the building collapse can go to this new location for information, a safe place to stay, meals, phone charging stations, health and mental health services and one-on-one support. Pets are welcome. Pet owners are encouraged to bring pet carriers, food and other necessary pet supplies, if possible.

For donation of goods, please contact or visit The Salvation Army at 4001 N. Brady Street in Davenport. For donation of food, please contact or visit River Bend Food Bank at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport.