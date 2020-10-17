Some states in the nation offer ballot tracking for voters who cast their vote through the mail, which has been a more popular option in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa offers online ballot tracking via their Secretary of State website.
Illinois, however, does not offer a statewide tracking service. So tracking your ballot has to be done at the county level.
Find your county below to see what is available for tracking.
Bureau County - You can call 815-875-2014 to check if your ballot was received.
Carroll County - You can call to check if your ballot was received.
Henderson County - 309-867-2911
Henry County - Voters can call 309-937-3575 to check if their ballot has been received. (edited)
Knox County - can call 309-345-3858 to see if they got it
Rock Island County - The county elections website has a frequently-updated PDF document that includes the status of mail-in voters' ballots. The PDF is called "PRE-ELECTION DAY VOTERS"
Warren County - You can call to check if your ballot was received.