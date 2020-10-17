Since there's no statewide ballot tracking available in Illinois, keeping tabs on your ballot is done at the county level.

Some states in the nation offer ballot tracking for voters who cast their vote through the mail, which has been a more popular option in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa offers online ballot tracking via their Secretary of State website.

Illinois, however, does not offer a statewide tracking service. So tracking your ballot has to be done at the county level.

Find your county below to see what is available for tracking.

Bureau County - You can call 815-875-2014 to check if your ballot was received.

Carroll County - You can call to check if your ballot was received.

Henderson County - 309-867-2911

Henry County - Voters can call 309-937-3575 to check if their ballot has been received. (edited)

Knox County - can call 309-345-3858 to see if they got it

Rock Island County - The county elections website has a frequently-updated PDF document that includes the status of mail-in voters' ballots. The PDF is called "PRE-ELECTION DAY VOTERS"