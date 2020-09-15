Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election in the Quad Cities region

In both Illinois and Iowa, residents can vote in-person or by mail that Tuesday as well as in the weeks before Election Day while the coronavirus pandemic surges.

Time to get ready to vote; the 2020 general election is November 3.

In both Illinois and Iowa, residents can vote in-person or by mail that Tuesday as well as in the weeks before Election Day while the coronavirus pandemic surges. In both states no excuse is required to vote by mail and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are urging voters to cast a vote before Election Day.

Here's everything you need to know about your options to vote in both Illinois and Iowa:

Illinois

Not sure if you can vote? Click here to find out if you're registered or to fill out an application.

Important deadlines:

Last day to register to vote

Online: Sunday, October 18, 2020

By mail: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In person: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

When to request an absentee ballot: Now! If you live in Rock Island County you should have already gotten a ballot request form if you're registered to vote.

Last day to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 29

When to mail in your ballot: By or before Nov. 3. Ballots must be postmarked before or on Election Day. The United States Postal Service asks voters to mail their ballots at least a week early.

Last day of early voting: Nov. 2

Election Day: Nov. 3

How to Vote

In Illinois, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

As another option instead of mailing your ballot, a dropbox will be placed outside the Rock Island County Office Building at 1504 Third Avenue, Rock Island.

Iowa

Voters in Iowa have several options to maintain social distancing and still let their voices be heard.

Not sure if you can vote? Check to see if you're registered to vote in Iowa here.

Important deadlines:

Last day to register to vote

Online: Oct. 24

By mail: Postmarked on or before Oct. 19

In person: You can register to vote on Election Day

Last day to request an absentee ballot: Before 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. The ballots must be postmarked by the Monday before election day, Nov. 2, 2020.

Last day of early voting: Nov. 2. Reach out to your Local Election Office to learn more about early voting in your area.

Election Day: Nov. 3

How to Vote