Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism.

The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.

Due to liability concerns, the park on Oregon Street will remain closed and the gates locked until the site is cleaned and determined safe to reopen, the city said.