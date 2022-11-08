Human bones may have been found in Iowa River, law enforcement investigating

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said a possible human jaw was discovered while conservation staff were conducting a wildlife and biological survey of the area.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Marshall County believe human bones may have been found in the Iowa River, and have launched an investigation.



After further searching, three more bones were found.

The jawbone is thought to be several years old, and will now undergo testing at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office to confirm it is human. If it is, authorities will test for DNA to determine some traits of the person it belonged to.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety. However, a lack of rain over the last few weeks has created low water levels in the Iowa River, so parts of the river that were previously underwater are now being uncovered.

Authorities ask anyone who is using the river recreationally and finds what may be other human remains to contact the sheriff's office at 641-754-6380 or the county communications center at 641-754-5725.