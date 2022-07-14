Musser Park playground is open again for the kiddos

Additional improvements at the park will continue throughout the summer.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — You'll no longer see temporary red barriers surrounding the playground at Musser Park. The Muscatine playground reopened Wednesday, July 13 after improvements were made as part of multistep renovations to the park.

Part of the Southend Improvement Project, a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street caused the playground to be closed since June 9.

An additional sidewalk between the trail and the playground was also added in the past month. A new shelter located close to the right field fence of the baseball field is expected to be completed by July 22.

Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues, new playground equipment is not expected to arrive until next spring.