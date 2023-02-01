The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

Negotiations between the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees have stalled. Iowa reps say "vastly different currents" give the Illinois side an advantage.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees.

The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.

The issue stems from decreased attendance at the event in recent years. The Iowa team believes that the attendance decrease is largely the result of uneven competition. Iowa representatives say that the "vastly different currents" on each side of the river give Illinois an upper hand in the competition.

The Illinois team, who won the 2022 edition of the competition, disagrees, expressing that the current is a non-factor and doesn't affect the outcome of the pulls.

“Of course, we all want to win - that’s the nature of this beast, but, most importantly, we want this event to keep going for the next 36-plus years. We want to pass this over to our grandchildren and watch them have as much fun planning and preparing for this as we have. If we continue on as we have been, I fear that Tug Fest, as we know it, will die,” said Kari Long, president of the LeClaire, Iowa Tug Fest Board. “This event is bigger than us; it’s bigger than just our Boards and Committees. We need to reignite the excitement in this event and make it better for both cities! This festival cannot continue as a one-sided competition, or we will all end up losing in the long run!”

Previously, the Iowa team requested changing sides for all 11 pulls, but that request was turned down by the Illinois team.

“After listening to our pullers, Tug Masters, team sponsors and loyal fans, we have reached out to team Illinois and requested that Tug Fest be treated like every other sport where no team has the home field advantage at all times. We stand behind our decision and we are ready to move forward with our plan B if negotiations fall through” said Matt Thoene, Vice President of the Iowa board.

With negotiations caving in, Team Iowa says they're working on a plan B, a tug-of-war competition on land.

“Of course, we will come back to the table to chat with Team Illinois if they are willing to talk about legitimate changes. We need changes that will benefit the festival as a whole. Until then, we have to move forward with our planning schedule. We truly hoped that we could find some sort of compromise that would be acceptable for both sides, but unfortunately, to this point, it has not happened,” said Long.

Here's what Team Illinois is saying

Port Byron Great River Tug Fest President Tammy Knapp said Team Illinois is ready "to have a festival like we have been doing since 1987."

Knapp's press release, which was sent to WQAD Wednesday morning, says the Iowa committee gave an ultimatum during a meeting on Oct. 10.

"Switch all teams, Iowa pulls in Illinois or 'we are not pulling,'" is what the press release says.

"Illinois does not believe there is a reason to change sides. We have listened to the reasoning they talk about but do not agree with their assumptions," Knapp said in a press release from Wednesday. "There have been times Iowa has won the event and/or pulls. There are many other reasons that things are going the way they have been.

Knapp claims the Iowa tug pit "has been totally changed multiple times."

"Their tug pit material is made up of lime, that is what we've been told, this is not good for tuggers to pull on," the release from Knapp says. "It ends up being like pulling on gravel which can be seen in the pictures they post. We have offered to help them with their tug pit issues and even help train their tuggers. The Illinois tuggers have been training better and better every year, enough that the old saying of 'it's the worst 3 minutes of your life' is no longer true. The Illinois Tug Masters and the 11 tug captains create and train their teams so much that they are ready that day to put their best to the test."

Knapp claims in her release that Illinois spectators don't want to see Iowa "in our pit." Spectators are there to cheer for their team and attend other events that tuggers attend on that side of the river. Knapp included that one of the events that could be impacted is the kids' tug, which has grown to "several hundred kids."

Those are just some of the reasons why Team Illinois wants to continue the tradition of tugging across the Mississippi River.

Knapp also claims that the release from the Iowa committee was created and sent to the media before the scheduled meeting for Wednesday night occurred.