RAGBRAI's route includes Davenport for 2023

2023 marks the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa's 50th anniversary.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming back for its 50th year, and the Quad Cities will once again be part of the festivities of this biking tradition.

On Saturday, RAGBRAI announced its official route for the week-long ride. Festivities are scheduled to start on July 22 with the ride beginning the next day. The full route will end in Davenport on July 29.

Here's the full list of overnight stops for 2023:

Expo: Sioux City, July 22.

Day 1: Storm Lake, July 23.

Day 2: Carroll, July 24.

Day 3: Ames, July 25.

Day 4: Des Moines, July 26.

Day 5: Tama-Toledo, July 26.

Day 6: Coralville, July 27.

Day 7: Davenport, July 29.

The race is the "oldest, largest and longest" bike ride in the world, according to a release from Visit Quad Cities. The first-ever race also ended in the Quad Cities back in 1973, when just 114 riders made the entire trip across the Hawkeye State.

This year will mark the sixth time that the ride will finish in Davenport, most recently ending here back in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

“RAGBRAI is one of the most unique events in the world and we are elated to be a part of the experience,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, of Visit Quad Cities. “The Quad Cities is known as a community of firsts and we are proud that we helped start this tradition in 1973 and that we can celebrate, congratulate, and welcome riders to Davenport and the QC for the 50th Anniversary. The tradition and culture of RAGBRAI is special and we are incredibly grateful for the confidence that the event organizers have in us to serve as host.”

Events are huge for tourism as well, Herrell added.

And those who also enjoy the festivities during the 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 will have the best of both worlds since the events will be happening on the same day.

“Events like RAGBRAI are huge for tourism, brand image, and talent attraction. We will absolutely roll out the gold carpet for the participants as we showcase why Davenport, and the Quad Cities regional destination is best in class," said Herrell. "This will be an amazing summer for big events and a great week for the region with the 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 50th RAGBRAI culminating on July 29, 2023. On behalf of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors and team, we look forward to working closely with the many partners and stakeholders required to make this a memorable opportunity. This is a community-wide team effort, and we will deliver.”

“Davenport is honored to be selected as part of the RAGBRAI 50th Anniversary route,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “We look forward to working with RAGBRAI, Visit Quad Cities and many others on this wonderful, historic event.”

Riders can anticipate a total mileage of 500 miles this year as well as a total climb of 16,549 feet. Overall, 2023 will mark the sixth-longest ride in RAGBRAI's history and the sixth-highest feet of climb.