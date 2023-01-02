Black History Month events in the Quad Cities

Black History Month is coming, and there are events taking place all over the Quad Cities to celebrate African American history and culture.

Black History Month has arrived, and there are events taking place all over the Quad Cities to celebrate Black history and culture throughout the month of February.

Here's a list of some of the Black History Month events that are coming to the Quad Cities this February.

Quad City Arts' and Azubuike African American Council exhibition

From February 3 to March 17, 2023, Quad City Arts presents “Artists of African Descent.” The public is invited to attend the FREE opening reception on Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. where artists will be present, and refreshments will be served.



As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts’ and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent. Both organizations support artists in multiple ways because they believe that art matters and art is for everyone. By highlighting the work of Black artists, they hope to emphasize that all artists and all audiences are welcome. 40 works of art by 22 artists of African descent will be on view.

Davenport Public Library celebrates Black History

In partnership with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, The Library is hosting a program “Black History: The Fight For Civil Rights in Davenport” on Thursday, February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. | Fairmount.

Did you know that Dred Scott lived in the Quad Cities? Learn more about local, historical black citizens from Davenport and the Quad Cities. This program will be presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

Rock Island Public Library hosts, 'Why, Black History?: Community Conversations'

Join in for part two of this 6 part series titled "Why, Black History?".

The program is titled "Community Conversations" and participants can expect to learn and discuss in a group setting. The conversation will be facilitated by Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Walls & Friends. This event is open to everyone but is best suited for participants aged 10 through adulthood.

Topics: Where did we come from? How did we end up here? Freedom AND justice? AND other topics you want to explore.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Virtual Program: History of the 108th USCT

Mark your calendars! The Rock Island Arsenal Museum located on Rock Island Arsenal plans to go live with a program sharing the history of the 108th Infantry Regiment, United States Colored Troops. Formed from freemen and former slaves from Kentucky, the 108th Regiment served as guards of the Rock Island Prison Barracks from 1863 to 1865.

This is a great way to learn more about RIA and Quad Cities history and celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth and the contributions and legacy of Black Americans serving our nation in uniform. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

WIU honors Black History Month 2023

The Macomb university will honor Black history with a month-long schedule of events themed around "Black Resistance."

Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon-2:30 p.m., Tillman Hall: Protective Style Photoshoot.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Grand Ballroom: Sickle Cell Blood Drive.

Friday, Feb. 10, noon-2 p.m., Multicultural Center: Feel Good Friday.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 & Thursday, Feb. 16, 11a.m.-3 p.m., University Union: Hair Care Basket Raffle.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 & Friday, Feb. 17, 4-6 p.m., Multicultural Center: Hair Care Basket Raffle.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m., Art Gallery: Black History Art Exhibition.

Sunday, Feb. 19, noon-2 p.m., Multicultural Center: Free Breakfast Program.

Friday, Feb. 24, time TBD, Multicultural Center: Melodies of Musicality by Afro-Latinx Artists.

Monday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-noon, Multicultural Center: Financial Literacy Workshop.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-8 p.m., Multicultural Center: VRC Movie Event: Devotion.

For more information, call the Multicultural Center at (309) 298-3496.