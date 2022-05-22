Three people injured after SUV travels across pedestrian path on I-74 bridge

All three people have life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV is in custody right now.

MOLINE, Ill. — Three people have been injured after an SUV traveled across the new I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday.

Moline and Bettendorf Police Departments say their initial investigation shows the SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf, Iowa, and traveled on the pedestrian path.

The SUV traveled across the entire length of the pathway to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance. At that point, police say the vehicle hit three people. Police are telling News 8, that all three people have life-threatening injuries.

This is still under investigation. Police say there will not be any more updates until Monday at the earliest.

The pathway is open as of Sunday morning.