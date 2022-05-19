Augustana's Sorensen Hall is about to get a $2.7M facelift

Sorensen Hall is the second-oldest building on the Augustana College campus. Here's what the revamped hall will look like.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — If you have driven from Rock Island to Moline, there's a chance you passed Sorensen Hall on Augustana College's campus. The hall is one of the most visible buildings on campus, and it's in the process of getting $2.7 million's worth of renovations.

The large structure, located along busy 38th Street and 7th Avenue, has a pedestrian bridge that carries students from one side of 38th Street to the other.

The building was built originally as the Augustana Book Concern in 1898, according to the college. Currently, it is used for academics and administration but is showing of wear and tear.

"We're thrilled to be able to make these necessary updates with support of the board," Executive Vice-President for External Relations at Augustana College Kent Barnds said.

Improvements will include new windows and renovated entrances at both the street and bridge levels. The hall will also be getting new tuckpointing and painting.

“These continued improvements of our facilities are vital to helping our students succeed,” Barnds said. “The physical space they frequent and learn in should reflect the bright and thoughtful nature of the students at Augustana. In addition, the improvements will contribute to beautifying our campus for our Rock Island neighbors to enjoy.”

Sorensen Hall houses 11 classrooms, the human resources department, the Office of Advancement, the business office, Information Technology Services, facilities, campus safety, Campus Mail and Receiving, according to the college.

The college is already in the planning phases of the project, and construction is slated to begin in August.

These aren't the only projects on tap at Augustana College.