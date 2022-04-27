I-74 Bridge bike, pedestrian path to open by the end of April

While there isn't an exact date set, it's likely that the bridge will be open to walkers, runners and bikers by this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 14, 2022.

By the end of this week, runners and bikers will finally be able to make the trek across the Interstate 74 Bridge's bike and pedestrian path overlooking the Mississippi River.

The I-74 Bridge officially opened to motorists on Dec. 2 and the other groups of bridge goers have been awaiting the opening of the path while crews finished work on the glass oculus and other installations.

The path is fully separated from traffic, ADA accessible, connects to existing trails on both sides of the river and is wide enough for bikers and pedestrians traveling in either direction.

The path can be accessed from River Drive in Moline and from Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf.

“One of the defining features of the new bridge is the bike and pedestrian path, welcoming both residents and visitors to explore the Quad Cities. There are only a handful of such paths on interstate bridges across the country and we’re thrilled to be part of bringing this unique feature to the area,” Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler said.

Bridge officials touted the finished state of the oculus area, highlighting its scenic view of the Mississippi over the bridge and through the safe-to-stand-on glass floor, as well as its night-time lighting and view of the color-changing arches.

Get ready to explore the Quad Cities in an exciting new way! We're thrilled to announce that the bike and pedestrian... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Although a specific date has not been given, officials said that the path is expected to open by the end of April, with a dedication ceremony also scheduled for May 18.

“More and more cities across the country are looking for ways to make their communities more walkable and bike-friendly, including the Quad Cities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The bike and pedestrian path is a prime example of how transportation infrastructure can provide more travel options and better connect our communities.”