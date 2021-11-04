THIS WEEK: Moline's New mayor Ready to Hit the Road Running

Sangeetha Rayapati says filling two key positions remain her top priority

MOLINE, Ill. — If the April 6, 2021 election told us anything it's that change is coming to City Hall.

"Those of us who were elected on Tuesday night have really hit the ground running," said newly elected Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Mayor-Elect Rayapati said she's ready to change the way government works in this building.

Her emphasis is two-fold.

She wants to see elected officials better deal with city staff.

"We bring new ideas, some fresh faces you know, that's just the reality, that's just what the public wants."

Joining Rayapati are four new Aldermen to join the four already on the Council.

Three of them unseated incumbents, the four ran in an open aldermanic seat.

Mayor-Elect Rayapati says she plans a major emphasis on community development.

"We have interesting neighborhoods that need revitalization," she said.

She cited potential in the Belgian Bluffs neighborhood.

"I've mentioned before, that three block walking distance is really ready for revitalization."

She said future growth starts with filling key positions.

Moline is in the process of interviewing five candidates for City Administrator.

And Rayapati says Moline has relied on a part-time Community and Economic Development director for too long.

"There's no way we can fulfill our commitment to our budget without someone full time leading the charge on how we can grow economically."