Five candidates being considered for Moline's city administrator role

Out of a pool of 42 applicants, five people are being interviewed to take on the role in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Five people are being considered for the city administrator position, according to a statement from the city. The interviews will be conducted by the mayor and city council; they are set for Tuesday, March 23.

The five candidates were whittled down from a pool of 42 applicants.

"I'm excited to hear what the applicants see for the future of Moline," said Mayor Stephanie Acri. "We are on the cusp of incredible opportunities for the City--and that we have such a large and talented group to hire from is a testament to where we are headed."

Since May of 2020, the city has had an interim city administrator, Martin Vanags. He came into the position after former city administrator Lisa Kotter resigned within about six months of her start date. She resigned in September of 2019.

In between Kotter's resignation and Vanags' start date, Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte served as interim city administrator.

Kotter was hired to replace Doug Maxeiner, who resigned after serving just under two years in the position.