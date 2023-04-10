Juvenile dies after side-by-side strikes deer in Knox County, sheriff's office says

The ages of the juveniles are unknown at this time. The sheriff's office says they were checking on cattle when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — A juvenile is dead and another is injured after their side-by-side struck a deer in rural Knox County Sunday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to the 600 block of Knox Road 1000 North near Gilson at approximately 8 p.m. The two juvenile occupants, whose ages haven't been released, were out checking cattle when a deer ran in front of their UTV. They struck the deer and went off the roadway.

One of the juveniles was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash as of Monday afternoon.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.