Knox County deputy hospitalized after squad car is hit by another car

The deputy was in the car when it was hit. The sheriff's office says they were hospitalized out of precaution.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill — A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office was hospitalized as a precaution after a vehicle hit their squad car Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The sheriff's office reported that it happened while the deputy was blocking traffic at a fire scene on Highway 8. The deputy, who was inside the vehicle, was transported to the hospital shortly after.

The Illinois State Patrol is not investigating the crash.

