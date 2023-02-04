Knox County deputy hospitalized after squad car is hit by another car

KNOX COUNTY, Ill — A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office was hospitalized as a precaution after a vehicle hit their squad car Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The sheriff's office reported that it happened while the deputy was blocking traffic at a fire scene on Highway 8. The deputy, who was inside the vehicle, was transported to the hospital shortly after.
The Illinois State Patrol is not investigating the crash.
