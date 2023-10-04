About 30% of deadly crashes in the US are from distracted driving, here's how Iowa is looking to change that

A new bill in Iowa would limit when a person could use their phones in the car. Here's what it would cost you if you ignored it.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Drivers are urged to keep their eyes on the road during the month of April, which is national distracted driving awareness month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, texting, talking and social media use are the most common distractions while driving. It can take your eyes off the road for five seconds, which is like driving the length of a football field going 55 mph.

Officials from the Iowa State Patrol said despite taking your eyes off the road for a short period of time, accidents can happen fast.

"[In Iowa] It's a schedule violation. So it is a ticket, obviously," Trooper Luke Hank with the Iowa State Patrol said. "But I think more importantly than that is, while you're distracted, or if you're distracted, while you're driving, you're not only putting yourself and your passengers in danger, you're also putting others on the roadway in danger."

A new Iowa hands-free driving bill, Senate File 547, which has passed the House and Senate, could help curb distracted driving. The law would prohibit Iowa drivers from being on their phone while on the road. Trooper hank said, law enforcement is advocating for this new law.

"In 2019, Illinois and Minnesota, both adopted hands-free. The next two years, they both saw a dramatic drop in their accidents," Trooper Hank said. "Some of that, of course, could have been due to COVID. But I'm of the opinion that going hands-free and taking away that distraction is what helped save some lives."



The consequences of violating this bill include a fine of $100. If the crash causes a serious injury, a court could impose an additional fine of $500 or suspend someone's drivers license for 90 days, or both. If the violation causes a death, it could lead to a fine of $1000 dollars or a 180 day drivers license suspension, or both.

According to a press release, some sources including the National Distracted Driving Coalition said 25 to 30 percent of deadly crashes every year in the U.S. involve distracted driving. More than 325,000 people are seriously hurt in distracted driving crashes every year.

Said in a press release shared with News 8: "Talking and texting on cell phones, while the most talked-about cause of driver distraction, is not the only thing that can distract a driver," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that promotes safe driving behavior." Seemingly harmless things like tuning the radio, adjusting the GPS, eating or drinking can take a driver's eyes and mind off the road, with potentially deadly results. Even talking to other passengers can be a dangerous distraction."