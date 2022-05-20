Police investigating after shots fired at Galesburg home Thursday

Galesburg police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday evening on East North Street.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department has asked the public for information into a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday, May 19 on East North Street.

According to a news release, police received reports of shots fired and a car striking a tree at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Street, near Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, police found several shell casings in front of a home on the 1100 block of East North Street and determined the home had also been struck with gunshots. Police also found the car that had struck the tree in the area of Blaine and North streets. The car was abandoned, and shell casings were discovered in the back of it.

As of Friday morning, police were not aware of any injuries related to the incident, but the investigation was still ongoing.