Investigation underway after several broken windows at 'Touch of Thai' restaurant in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after reports of multiple broken windows at Touch of Thai restaurant, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.
Police said an officer was on patrol just before 5 a.m. Thursday, May 19, when he noticed the restaurant, located at 102 West Second Street, had several broken windows.
A surveillance video showed that sometime around 3:30 a.m., an individual approached the business on foot and used an object to strike and shatter the windows, police said.
An owner at Touch of Thai confirmed with News 8 that the restaurant is still open for business.
Rock Falls Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rock Falls PD at (815) 622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.