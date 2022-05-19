Investigation underway after several broken windows at 'Touch of Thai' restaurant in Rock Falls

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Thai restaurant located at 102 West Second Street in Rock Falls, police said.

Police said an officer was on patrol just before 5 a.m. Thursday, May 19, when he noticed the restaurant, located at 102 West Second Street, had several broken windows.

A surveillance video showed that sometime around 3:30 a.m., an individual approached the business on foot and used an object to strike and shatter the windows, police said.

An owner at Touch of Thai confirmed with News 8 that the restaurant is still open for business.

Rock Falls Police Department is actively investigating the incident.