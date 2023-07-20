1 man dead, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting Thursday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One man is dead and two men were injured by gunfire in Rock Island on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Rock Island Police.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, Rock Island Police responded to a call of shots fired with a subject hit by gunfire in the 1300 block of 14th Street.
When officers arrived, they found 2 victims with gunshot wounds. Both subjects were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island. A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
One of the victims, a 51-year-old male, died as a result of his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The two other victims remain in stable condition. They have been identified only as a 28-year-old male and a 50-year-old male.
No arrests have been made, as of the release at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Investigation Division.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.