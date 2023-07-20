1 man dead, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting Thursday afternoon

A 51-year-old male died while being treated for his injuries at UnityPoint Health- Trinity in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One man is dead and two men were injured by gunfire in Rock Island on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Rock Island Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, Rock Island Police responded to a call of shots fired with a subject hit by gunfire in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 2 victims with gunshot wounds. Both subjects were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island. A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

One of the victims, a 51-year-old male, died as a result of his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The two other victims remain in stable condition. They have been identified only as a 28-year-old male and a 50-year-old male.

No arrests have been made, as of the release at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Investigation Division.